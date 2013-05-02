FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares flat; S.Korea budget approval, ECB meeting lend support
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares flat; S.Korea budget approval, ECB meeting lend support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - South Korean shares were flat on Thursday, with expectations of an interest rate cut in Europe and approval of South Korea’s stimulus plan lending support but lacklustre economic data from the U.S. and China capping gains.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.3 percent in early trading, extending the previous session’s 2.6 percent gain after the rollout of its Galaxy S4 phones improved earnings prospects.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,965.23 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.