S.Korean shares slip, hurt by techs, U.S. data

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Thursday, weakened by selling in technology and banking heavyweights, and as market sentiment was further hurt by soft U.S. data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.3 percent at 1,957.21 points.

Profit-taking was prompted by weakness in U.S. payroll and manufacturing reports, traders said.

“However, the market will turn around soon as the profit-locking spree cools and as investors look to positive signs in economies,” said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

Losses were capped as investors looked forward to possible parliamentary approval this month of the government’s plan to inject 5.3 trillion won ($4.75 billion) in an extra budget to stimulate the economy.

Growth in China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed in April while the United States reported disappointing private-sector growth, raising doubts about the strength of the global economy.

Shares in banks lost ground as their earnings were hit by thinning net interest margins and rising allowances for bad debts.

Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd was particularly hard-hit as it was exposed to the deeply troubled shipbuilding sector including STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd, said Woon Paik, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities.

Woori, which on Tuesday said its first-quarter net profit fell 69 percent year-on-year, tumbled 5 percent.

Shares in Shinhan Financial Group co Ltd declined 2.4 percent and Hana Financial Group Inc shed 3 percent.

Falls in large-cap technology issues also weighed as LG Electronics lost 3.4 percent and LG Display shed 2.3 percent.

“There are concerns handset business may slow a bit in coming quarters,” said Chun Sung-hoon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

Energy stocks saw large declines after oil futures fell on Wednesday as data showed U.S. crude oil inventory rose to a record level.

South Korea’s largest refiner SK Innovation Co Ltd fell 3 percent, while petrochemical firm Lotte Chemical Corp slid 1.9 percent.

But telecommunication issues outperformed.

South Korea’s top wireless carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd jumped 5.7 percent after at one point hitting more than four-year highs, and KT Corp rose 6 percent on expectations of better-than-expected earnings.

“Telecommunication firms will easily achieve double-digit net profit growths in the first quarter,” said Hyundai Securities analyst Misong Kim, adding earnings growth is propelled by aggressive cuts in marketing costs.

Local institutional and foreign investors sold a net 124.3 billion won ($112.87 million) worth of KOSPI shares, weighing on the index.

Declining shares outnumbered gainers 486 to 318.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks finished down 0.31 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ also fell 0.6 percent. ($1 = 1,101.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)