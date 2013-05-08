Seoul shares end slightly up, exporters weigh

* Exporters weighed by won’s strength, weaker yen

* Brokerages buoyed by deregulation hopes

SEOUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged slightly up on Wednesday, trimming earlier gains as investors remained cautious about China’s economic outlook and a weaker Japanese yen exerted pressure on South Korean exporters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 0.1 percent at 1,956.45 points.

“The South Korean market at the moment is decoupled from global markets which are rallying, which is unusual. The main factors for this are a strengthening won and a weakening yen,” said Kwak Byung-ryel, a market analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

South Korean shares still offered attractive valuations and the market could see further gains, said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

South Korean shares were trading at a 12-month forward price earnings multiple of 9.3 compared with Taiwan’s 14.8, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Technology and auto exporters led falls, with LG Electronics , the world’s No.2 TV maker, shedding 2.3 percent and LG Display, a flat-screen supplier for Apple Inc , down 1.2 percent.

Hyundai Motor fell 0.8 percent, declining for a third-straight session in a row, while Kia Motors ended down 1.7 percent.

Ssangyong Motor jumped 5.6 percent on plans to ramp up output.

The company plans to add a second shift to its third production line in Pyeongtaek, near Seoul, to meet growing demand for its sport utility vehicles at home and abroad, a Ssangyong Motor spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

“News of the shift increase has sparked expectations for more production, and this has fuelled appetite for the shares,” said Ahn Sang-jun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

This is in contrast with Hyundai Motor, its bigger peer, which is struggling with capacity constraints and ongoing labour disputes at home.

Brokerages rallied after South Korea’s top financial regulator released late on Tuesday an outline for regulatory changes that will ease regulations for opening and spinning off securities firms.

The Financial Services Commission also plans to ease caps on loans allowed for retail investors, which will likely boost market turnover in the short term.

Shares in Woori Investment & Securities jumped 6.2 percent and Daewoo Securities climbed 3.2 percent.

Daewoo and Woori were second and third most heavily traded shares on the main KOSPI in terms of turnover.

Telecommunication issues continued to outperform as their aggressive cuts in marketing costs were seen boosting earnings.

Shares in SK Telecom, South Korea’s top wireless carrier, ended up 0.7 percent and KT Corp gained 0.4 percent.

Foreign investors sold a net 263 billion Korean won worth of KOSPI shares, selling for a fifth straight session and weighing on the main board.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.07 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged up 0.53 percent.

Move on day +0.11 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -2.0 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)