Seoul shares may rise ahead of BOK meeting

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open higher on Thursday buoyed by rallies in U.S. markets, as investors tread cautiously ahead of a Bank of Korea interest rate decision and the expiry of options later in the day.

“All eyes are on the Bank of Korea. A rate cut will definitely come as welcome news,” said Kang Hyun-gie, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities.

Kang said foreign capital could be withdrawn if the central bank held rates steady, while the construction sector would be vulnerable due to its large amounts of bank debt.

The central bank is expected to keep rates on hold for a seventh consecutive month as the recovery in Asia’s fourth-largest economy remains on track.

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high for a fifth day on Wednesday in a broad rally that keeps surprising investors with its longevity and resilience.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 0.1 percent at 1,956.45 points on Wednesday.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:33 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,632.69 0.41% 6.730 USD/JPY 98.90 -0.07% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.767 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,471.80 -0.03% -0.390 US CRUDE $96.55 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 15105.12 0.32% 48.92 ASIA ADRS 146.07 1.31% 1.89 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 ends at record for 5th day; Groupon up late >Higher U.S. yields draw buyers >Euro rally as upbeat German data curbs ECB rate cut >Oil ends mixed,Brent/WTI at narrowest in 2-plus yrs

STOCKS TO WATCH

MEMORY CHIP MAKERS

Memory chip makers such as SK Hynix may react after SanDisk chief executive said an extended period of stability was expected in the NAND flash market.

GS HOLDINGS

GS Caltex, South Korea’s second biggest refiner, suffered a brief power outage at its plant on Wednesday but operations were almost back to normal and supply has not been affected. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)