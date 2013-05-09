FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen steady at open, eyes on yen
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2013 / 11:41 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen steady at open, eyes on yen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to start steady on Friday, consolidating after firm gains in the previous session despite a weak lead from Wall Street.

“With the yen’s continued weakness, the market needs a stronger catalyst for further upside momentum,” said Cho Seong-joon, a market analyst at NH Investment & Securities. He expected the index to hold to a narrow range.

The U.S. dollar broke through 100 yen on Thursday, its highest level against the Japanese currency in more than four years.

A stronger yen makes South Korean exports less price-competitive than their Japanese counterparts, and weighs on automakers in particular.

The S&P 500 eased on Thursday, breaking a five-day streak of record closing highs.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.2 percent to 1,979.45 points on Thursday, its highest close in more than a month.

STOCKS TO WATCH

HANDSET MAKERS

Nokia, which competes with firms including Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, on Thursday unveiled a new $99 phone in its mid-range Asha line.

HYUNDAI STEEL

Five workers at a Hyundai Steel plant in South Chungcheong province died from an accident early on Friday morning, local media reported.

Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.