Seoul shares fall on weaker yen, automakers

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares declined on Friday as global equities took a breather from recent rallies overnight and as heavyweight exporters including Hyundai Motor fell on the back of the weakening Japanese yen.

The yen weakness and foreign selling amid ongoing fund adjustments by U.S. mutual fund manager Vanguard Group were pressuring the Seoul market, said Cho Tae-hoon, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

“We expect an additional 3 trillion won in Vanguard-related money outflow through July. Foreign buying will likely be weak till then,” Cho said.

The analyst added, however, that the market will see stronger upside momentum in the second half as stimulus measures by both the South Korean and major foreign governments gain traction.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.94 percent to 1,960.90 points at 0104 GMT.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 35.4 billion won worth of stocks, while institutions offloaded a net 43.5 billion won’s worth.

The U.S. dollar broke through 100 yen on Thursday, its highest level against the Japanese currency in more than four years.

A weaker yen makes South Korean exports less price-competitive than their Japanese counterparts, and hurts automakers in particular.

Hyundai Motor shares lost 2.6 percent and Kia Motors declined 3.2 percent.

“The yen’s weakness comes at a time when Hyundai is already seeing signs of weakening profit growth,” said Song Sun-jae, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

“Prospects of higher labor costs and a weakening yen are big hurdles that it has to overcome,” Song added.

Kia Motor shares were fifth most-heavily traded shares on the main KOSPI.

Hyundai Steel shares fell 2.2 percent after media reported that five workers at a Hyundai Steel plant in South Chungcheong province died as a result of an accident early on Friday morning.

Lotte Shopping shares tumbled after reporting a dismal set of earnings late on Thursday.

“Earnings suffered as its discount store sales fell sharply due to new holiday policy,” said Yumi Park, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Discount retailers run by conglomerates are closing stores either Saturday or Sunday every other week after South Korean government recommended closing stores in order to boost sales in local farmers’ markets and mom-and-pop shops.

Lotte Shopping, a retail conglomerate, said its net profit fell 39.2 percent in first quarter compared to a year ago period.

But telecommunications stocks continued to outperform as their latest aggressive cuts in marketing costs were seen boosting their earnings.

SK Telecom shares were up 1.6 percent and KT shares rose 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)