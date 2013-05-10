FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korean shares drop as weaker yen hits exporters
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

South Korean shares drop as weaker yen hits exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Friday as investors dumped exporters including Hyundai Motor after the Japanese yen weakened further, deepening concerns about South Korean firms’ competitiveness.

Samsung Electronics, the biggest share on the main KOSPI and the world’s No.1 memory chip maker, fell 2.6 percent. Hyundai Motor, the second-biggest share on the main board, declined 2.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.75 percent to 1,944.75 points, giving up all of its previous session’s gains made on South Korean central bank’s rate cut decision. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.