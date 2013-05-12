Seoul shares may edge higher, eyes on yen

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open slightly higher on Monday, firming on a strong lead from Wall Street after a near 2 percent fall in the previous session, but rises will likely be capped by concern over the weak Japanese yen.

“Shares will probably start off in positive territory, but the rebound is seen rather weak as investors continue to eye the yen,” said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Investors may stay away from the market’s heavy-weights, which are mostly auto and technology exporters, and focus instead on defensive stocks, Bae added.

The Japanese yen plunged to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in more than four years on Friday. A weaker yen dims the prospects of South Korean export goods compared to their Japanese rivals.

The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday and stocks posted a third-consecutive week of gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 1.8 percent on Friday, led by auto and technology exporters. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:29 GMT----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,633.70 0.43% 7.030 USD/JPY 101.81 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.900 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,442.69 -0.35% -5.010 US CRUDE $95.66 -0.40% -0.380 DOW JONES 15118.49 0.24% 35.87 ASIA ADRS 145.42 0.23% 0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll Street ends up, posts third week of gains >Bond prices fall as dollar extends rise vs yen >Yen slides to 4-1/2-year low vs buoyant dollar >Oil pares losses on weakening dollar,refinery boost

STOCKS TO WATCH

HANDSET MAKERS

Shares in Handset makers including Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics will be in focus after Nokia said it will sell a new high-end smartphone through U.S. carrier Verizon Wireless, aiming to expand its share in the high-margin premium market. ID:nL6N0DR2LV]