Seoul shares rangebound on weak autos, defensives rally

* Foreign investors set to sell for a second session

* Telcos rally as investors seek safer picks, stronger outlook

* Eyes on yen, economic data from China, U.S.

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares moved within a limited range on Monday with exporters including Hyundai Motor falling in the face of ongoing weakness in the Japanese yen, while defensive issues outperformed on rising preference for safer bets.

“The yen’s weakness and caution before a key set of data from China and the U.S. are keeping investors at bay as the data are expected to be weak,” said Park Hyoung-jung, a market analyst at Meritz Securities.

Reports from the United States are expected to show some slowdown in momentum early in the second quarter, and the Chinese economy’s prospects are unlikely to have changed much.

The market will likely move narrowly until the end of May, as the yen’s weakness chills investor demand for South Korea’s key heavyweights and investors continue to cherry-pick defensive plays, Park added.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.1 percent at 1,942.60 points as of 0108 GMT.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 35.5 billion won worth of stocks, and were poised to offload shares for a second-straight session.

Hyundai Motor declined 1.3 percent as the weaker yen undermined the prospects of South Korean exports compared to their Japanese rivals. Kia Motors shares were also down 0.2 percent.

Shipyards were weak, with Hyundai Heavy Industries down 0.8 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries losing 1.5 percent.

But defensive plays outperformed as preference for safer stocks strengthened.

Telecommunication firms SK Telecom and KT Corp rose 4 percent and 3.5 percent each, helped further by prospects their latest aggressive cuts in marketing costs would bolster earnings.

Shares in South Korea’s third-biggest wireless carrier LG Uplus, which were traded most heavily on the main KOSPI, advanced 3.72 percent.

Shares in Dongyang Engineering & Construction spiked 10 percent after the company said late on Friday there were two bidders for the firm. The company is currently undergoing restructuring amid financial troubles. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)