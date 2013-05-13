Seoul shares end firmer, lifted by telcos; shipyards weigh

* Foreign investors sell for a second session

* Telcos rally as investors seek safer picks, stronger outlook

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s benchmark stock index rose slightly on Monday, helped by stocks such as SK Telecom, but falls in shipyards including Samsung Heavy Industries capped gains.

“The market will continue to move within a narrow range for some time as it lacks compelling enough catalysts to lift it further,” said Ko Seung-hee, a market analyst at SK Securities.

He noted that the Japanese yen’s continued weakness was weighing on South Korean exporters’ overseas sales and earnings.

Foreign selling will probably continue as U.S. fund Vanguard sells off South Korean holdings as part of its benchmark re-adjustment concluding at the end of June, Ko added.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 74.9 billion won worth of stocks, offloading shares for a second straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.2 percent at 1,948.70 points.

Rallies in telecommunication stocks gave market much-needed support as SK Telecom rose 4.9 percent to hit the highest close in about 4 1/2 years. KT Corp advanced 3.7 percent.

Shares in South Korea’s third-biggest wireless carrier LG Uplus rose 1.7 percent, the most heavily-traded stock in the KOSPI.

“Telcos are certainly benefiting from growing preference for safer, defensive picks,” said Hoi-jae Kim, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

“But they are also fundamentally very sound. Thanks to aggressive cuts in marketing costs, telecommunication companies are expected to see double-digit growth in operating profits quarter-on-quarter,” Kim added.

Other defensive issues also outperformed, with Lotte Chilsung, a beverage maker, rising 0.8 percent and Orion Corp, a snack manufacturer, also ending up 0.8 percent.

Hyundai Motor declined 0.3 percent as the weaker yen undermined the prospects of South Korean exporters versus their Japanese rivals.

Shipyards were weak, with Samsung Heavy Industries losing 1.6 percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding down 1.2 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged down 0.7 percent.

Move on day +0.2 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -2.4 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)