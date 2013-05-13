Seoul shares seen rangebound, defensives set to outperform

SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to hold a narrow range on Tuesday after Wall Street ended little changed overnight, while surprisingly weak output data from China and a weak Japanese yen may keep investors at bay.

“The share market will probably trade within a tight range ... the market simply lacks compelling positive catalysts,” said Kim Soon-young, a market analyst at IBK Securities.

Investors would favour less-cyclical issues in sectors related to domestic consumption, rather than export-oriented stocks, Kim added.

Sentiment could get a boost from data showing that U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in April as it points to underlying strength in the economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.2 percent at 1,948.70 points on Monday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:43 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,633.77 0% 0.070 USD/JPY 101.76 -0.06% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.917 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,430.90 0.06% 0.850 US CRUDE $95.04 -0.14% -0.130 DOW JONES 15091.68 -0.18% -26.81 ASIA ADRS 147.37 1.34% 1.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St near flat after recent high;healthcare up >Stronger U.S. retail sales point to higher yields >Dollar up 3rd straight session;US retail sales help >Oil falls as China demand slows,US gas sales dive

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYUNDAI MOTOR

Hyundai Motor is recalling 121,835 sport utility vehicles in China to fix a faulty brake light switch, China’s top quality watchdog said on Monday.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Japanese display maker Sharp Corp, a supplier to Apple Inc, will aim to boost sales to the iphone makers’ chief rival Samsung Electronics under a three-year rehabilitation roadmap to secure its survival. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)