Seoul shares seen up after U.S. rally, eyes on yen

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to open higher on Wednesday, boosted by strong gains on Wall Street and data showing a solid domestic job market.

“The market will probably start off firm. Positive momentum in the U.S. and Seoul market will help today as well,” said Kim Sung-hwan, a market analyst at Bookook Securities.

However, any gains were likely to be modest as investors remained cautious about the economic outlook, Kim said.

Investors will also watch moves in the Japanese yen, whose weakness makes South Korean export goods less competitive. The yen touched its lowest level against the dollar in 4-1/2 years overnight.

Financials like KB Financial Group may benefit after their U.S. peers saw robust gains overnight.

U.S. stocks rallied to fresh highs as investors picked up large-cap companies’ shares on the expectation that central bank stimulus will help propel the rally further.

Data showed on Wednesday that South Korea’s April unemployment rate fell to 4-month low.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 1.03 percent at 1,968.83 points on Tuesday.

--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:28 GMT--------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,650.34 1.01% 16.570 USD/JPY 102.20 -0.15% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.982 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,426.75 0.10% 1.360 US CRUDE $94.27 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 15215.25 0.82% 123.57 ASIA ADRS 147.03 -0.23% -0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St jumps as banks lead indexes to new highs >Bond prices fall as stocks draw buyers >Yen hits 4-1/2-year low vs dollar; euro down >Brent oil prices fall in light trading

STOCKS TO WATCH

KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (KAI)

The South Korean aircraft maker said late on Tuesday its first-quarter operating profit fell 45.2 percent from the year ago period.

LOTTE CONFECTIONARY

The South Korean snack maker said late on Tuesday its first- quarter operating profit declined 17.6 percent year-on-year.

HANDSET MAKERS

Nokia, battling to keep up with Samsung and Apple in the global phone race, lost almost 5 percentage points of market share in the first quarter, research company Gartner said on Tuesday.

HYUNDAI MOTOR, KIA MOTORS

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors are recalling a further 110,000 cars in China as part of a worldwide fix for a faulty brake light switch which began in the United States last month. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)