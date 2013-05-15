Seoul shares may gain, exporters seen firm

SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares will likely open higher on Thursday after Wall Street hit fresh highs, with hopes for a slowdown in the depreciation of the Japanese yen taking some pressure off South Korean exporters, analysts said

“The market will start off in positive territory, helped by the global market rally. There are also signs the yen’s weakness may slow a bit,” said Choi Un-sun, a market analyst at LIG Investment & Securities.

The dollar hit a 4-1/2 year high earlier on Wednesday, but its gains were pared during the North American session on falling U.S. Treasury bond yields. Yields move inversely to price.

“Battered exporters in technology and auto industry-related stocks will be helped,” Choi said.

Shares in chemical companies may also react after Brent crude oil prices rose by more than $1 on Wednesday. Higher crude oil prices tend to strengthen prices of petrochemical products.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.1 percent at 1,971.26 points on Wednesday.

--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:39 GMT-----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,658.78 0.51% 8.440 USD/JPY 102.22 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.940 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,394.34 0.15% 2.050 US CRUDE $94.20 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 15275.69 0.40% 60.44 ASIA ADRS 147.83 0.54% 0.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs again, Google jump >Prices rise on weak manufacturing, inflation data >Euro slips to six-week low on weak euro zone GDP >Oil gains $1 on U.S. equity rally

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYUNDAI MARINE & FIRE

The casualty insurer said late on Wednesday it expected a net profit of 243 billion won for fiscal 2013.

REFINERS

Refiners like SK Innovation may react after news South Korea will scrap diesel and gasoline import incentives from July as local refiners plan to start trading oil products on the Korea Exchange, a move that could enable them to increase market share.

HANDSET MAKERS

Some 900 million smartphones and tablets running Google Inc’s Android software have been activated since the platform’s inception in 2010, executives said at the company’s annual developers’ conference on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)