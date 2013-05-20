South Korean shares edge up on foreign buying; autos gain

* Foreigners buyers for second straight session

* Automakers lead gains, Ssangyong Motor spikes

SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged higher on Monday, led by automakers and refiners as Wall Street extended its bull run, helping to overcome worries about North Korea’s firing of short-range missiles at the weekend.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.1 percent at 1,988.74 points as of 0155 GMT.

Foreigners were buyers for a second straight session, scooping up 10.7 billion won ($9.68 million) of shares by late morning, though further selling by Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund manager, was expected to limit broader market gains in coming weeks.

An additional 3 trillion won of Vanguard-related foreign share sales is expected through the end of June as it switches the benchmark of its emerging market index fund, analysts said.

“The market environment is certainly getting better, with a slower pace in Japanese yen’s depreciation. However, we need a stronger return of foreign money to lift the share market further to highs seen earlier in March,” said Kim Young-il, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.

The yen pulled up from a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar on Monday.

Meanwhile, news of North Korea’s missile launch had little impact on markets. It fired three short-range missiles from its east coast on Saturday, South Korea’s Defence Ministry said, prompting Western powers to urge Pyongyang to exercise restraint.

“North Korea has not posed a direct threat to South Korean soil,” said Lee Kyung-su, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

Automakers outperformed, with Hyundai Motor gaining 1.5 percent and Kia Motors rising 0.9 percent.

Shares in Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd jumped 8.2 percent to 7,940 won amid expectations the ailing automaker may post a profit this year.

Ssangyong Motor’s factory utilisation and sales were growing faster than expected, and the company was seen returning to profit this year, said Yang Hee-joon, an analyst at Taurus Investment & Securities in a note on Monday.

Taurus raised its target price on the automaker to 11,000 won from 8,000 won.

Refiners rallied after crude oil prices rose for a third straight session on Friday, supported by a raft of strong economic data from top oil consumer the United States.

Shares in S-Oil advanced 2 percent and GS Holdings, the holding company of GS Caltex, South Korea’s No.2 crude oil refiner, gained 0.9 percent.

Shares in SK Hynix, the most busily traded share on the main KOSPI, was up 2.3 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent higher. ($1 = 1116.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)