South Korean shares slip, techs weak

* Foreign investors buy shares for third-straight session

* LG Display shares fall on China tariff worries

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares were flat Tuesday, as the market faced resistance near the psychologically significant 2,000-point mark and technology stocks fell

Whenever the market nears 2,000 - last breached on April 2 - there’s more institutional selling as “the appetite for equity fund redemption grows,” said Park Jung-seop, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 0.1 percent at 1,981.09 points.

Park said some investors have been lured from emerging market including South Korea as they prefer assets denominated in developed market currencies such as the dollar and yen.

Foreign investors were net buyers for a third straight day, purchasing a net 59.8 billion won of stocks. But Korean institutions, on a second day of selling, sold a net 64 billion won.

LG Electronics declined 1.8 percent and LG Display fell 2.1 percent amid media reports China may raise tariffs on display panel products.

John Soh, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp, said LG Electronics “has been seeing pretty solid smartphone sales, but investors remain uncertain about its margins.”

GS Engineering & Construction shares rose 4.1 percent after the company said it received an order worth 1.16 trillion won ($1.04 billion) from Turkey for a refinery.

Shares in CJ Corp, a holding company of food-to-entertainment firm CJ Group, fell 3.7 percent after media reports said that prosecutors had launched an investigation at the group.

A CJ Group spokeswoman confirmed that prosecutors raided CJ headquarters on Tuesday but declined further comment.

Shares in Hankook Tire Worldwide tumbled 8.5 percent after the company said late on Monday it planned to issue more shares.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks ended down 0.16 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.95 percent.

Move on day -0.07 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.8 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)