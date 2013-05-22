FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open higher on foreign buying, autos
May 22, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares open higher on foreign buying, autos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials played down the chances of scaling back the bank’s stimulus programme, with foreign investor buying and gains in auto stocks fuelling the market’s upside momentum.

Rises were capped a little as investors remained cautious before a scheduled speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.52 percent at 1,991.30 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)

