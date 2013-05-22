Seoul shares end at 7-week high on foreign buying, autos

* Seoul shares rise as foreign buying extends to 4th day

* Auto stocks rally on hopes over union agreement

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares hit a 7-week closing high on Wednesday on robust foreign investor buying after Federal Reserve officials played down the chances of scaling back the bank’s stimulus programme, with rallies in autos further lifting the market.

“Exporters were winners today on the back of the won currency’s weakness against the U.S. dollar. Solid foreign buying was also reassuring,” said Shin Joong-ho, a market analyst at E-Trade Securities.

Foreign buying, at 135.4 billion won, followed news that two senior Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday played down the chances that the U.S. central bank would signal a readiness to reduce its bond buying at its meeting next month.

Foreign investors purchased shares for a fourth straight session, the longest buying streak in 2-1/2 months since early March.

“Looking further ahead for the rest of May, the dollar’s strength will fuel demand for dollar-based assets and lure money away from emerging markets, which does not bode well for the Seoul share market,” Shin said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.64 percent at 1,993.83 points, the highest close since early April and points away from the psychologically significant 2,000-point mark.

Automobile shares rallied after a media report that Hyundai Motor may soon restart weekend production at its biggest factory complex in South Korea.

After Saturday output stoppages since March, Hyundai’s union leadership agreed to a weekend wage scheme under a new two-shift system. But opposition within the union delayed the resumption of weekend production, hurting Hyundai’s output and sales from its Ulsan factory complex.

“The union’s boycott of weekend work has been a drag to automobile shares. But now expectations are rising that union members may strike a deal to restart weekend output at least at three out of five plants in Ulsan complex,” said Kim Yoon-ki, an auto analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

The automobile sub-index rose to its highest level since April 3. Hyundai Motor gained 1.8 percent and affiliates Kia Motors, the second most busily traded share on the main KOSPI, gained 4.6 percent.

OCI shares gave up earlier gains and ended down 1 percent after local media reported its chairman as one of a number of high-profile business executives to have set up paper companies and hold bank accounts overseas to evade taxes.

Hanjin Shipping shares advanced 1.2 percent after its successful issuance of bonds with warrants.

The shipping giant raised 300 billion won in capital, according to KDB Daewoo Securities, its lead banker.

“(Bond issuance) will not solve its deeper issues -- the shipping sector’s severe downturn -- however it will immediately help resolve liquidity issues,” said Shin Min-suk, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

Shares in CJ Corp, the holding company of food-to-entertainment firm CJ Group, tumbled for a second session, down 7.2 percent, after media reported that prosecutors launched an investigation at the group. A CJ spokeswoman confirmed that prosecutors raided CJ headquarters on Tuedsay but declined further comment.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.78 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.27 percent higher.

Move on day +0.64 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.16 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)