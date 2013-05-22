Seoul shares may retreat from 7-wk highs on Fed worries

SEOUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may pull back from 7-week highs on Thursday after Wall Street declined on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to roll back its stimulus programme in the coming months.

“The share market will probably start off in negative territory. Investors will likely behave more defensively,” said Bae Jae-hyun, a market analyst at Hanwha Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.6 percent at a 7-week closing high of 1,993.83 points on Wednesday, fuelled by foreign buying for a fourth-consecutive session.

U.S. stocks were undermined by minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting that showed some officials were open to tapering large-scale asset purchases as early as at the June meeting.

The minutes followed comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said the central bank could decide to scale back the pace of bond purchases at one of the “next few meetings” if the economic recovery looked set to maintain forward momentum.

Retailers such as Lotte Shopping may falter after data on Thursday showed sales at South Korea’s top department store and discount store chains both fell in April from a year earlier for the first time in three months, underscoring shaky consumer confidence.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,655.35 -0.83% -13.810 USD/JPY 103.16 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.037 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,369.59 0.08% 1.050 US CRUDE $94.13 -0.16% -0.150 DOW JONES 15307.17 -0.52% -80.41 ASIA ADRS 146.07 -1.19% -1.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falters in volatile session on Fed worries >Yields jump as Bernanke remarks unnerve investors >US dollar climbs to multi-year highs after Bernanke >Oil drop on gasoline glut,falls more on Fed minutes

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYUNDAI MOTOR

Hyundai Motor’s South Korean union seeks to restart weekend production after labour disputes over two months led to lost production of 1.5 trillion Korean won ($1.35 billion), a union official said.

Weekend production will be resumed this week starting with the second plant in the city of Ulsan , while the other four plants are likely to follow suit, the official said.

HANWHA LIFE

Hanwha Life Insurance said after the market close on Wednesday its net profit for fiscal 2013 was forecast at 435 billion won.

WOONGJIN CHEMICAL

Woongjin Chemical said late on Wednesday its first quarter net profit fell 93 percent from a year ago.

MEMORY CHIP MAKERS

Memory chip firms like SK Hynix may react after news Japan’s Elpida Memory Inc asked U.S. Bankruptcy court in Delaware on Wednesday to enforce its reorganization plan sale to Micron Technologies Inc, a final step to creating the world’s second-largest maker of memory chips. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)