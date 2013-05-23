Seoul shares drop 1.2 pct; Nikkei, China PMI spark investor jitters

* Chinese PMI, Nikkei tumble spark investor worries

* Telcos find favour as investors seek high-dividend issues

* Crude oil, chemicals issues lead falls

SEOUL, May 23 (Reuters) - South Korean shares dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday after a slide in Japanese stocks and weak Chinese factory data hit investor sentiment, with chemical makers and energy-linked shares leading the declines.

“First came the weak numbers in Chinese PMI and then came a free-fall in Japanese shares. They have sparked investor jitters,” said Park Jong-woo, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished down 1.24 percent at 1,969.19 points, its biggest percentage fall in two weeks.

Chinese factory activity shrank for the first time in seven months in May as new orders fell, a preliminary survey of purchasing managers showed, adding to concerns that a recovery in the world’s second-largest economy is sputtering. Meanwhile, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average tumbled 7.3 percent, posting its biggest one-day percentage drop in two years.

“Investors are broadly shunning stocks and turning to safer assets like the U.S. dollar,” said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, a market analyst at Kyobo Securities, adding that a stronger dollar was likely to lure investors away from emerging markets including South Korea.

Foreign investors turned net sellers after four straight sessions of buying, although the selling was relatively small at a net 11 billion won ($9.9 million).

Samsung Electronics fell 1.7 percent and LG Electronics dropped 3.6 percent. LG Electronics shares were hit particularly hard due to worries margins on its smartphones may be weaker than expected, analysts said.

SK Chemicals slumped 4.1 percent and Kumho Petrochemical fell 4 percent.

GS Holdings, the holding company of GS Caltex, the country’s No.2 crude oil refiner, fell 4.7 percent and SK Innovation slid 3.6 percent.

Telecommunications stocks bucked the downdraft as investors sought out defensive stocks with high dividend yields. SK Telecom gained 3 percent and LG Uplus, the second-heaviest traded share on the main KOSPI, jumped 5.1 percent.

SK Hynix Inc, the most-actively traded stock on the main KOSPI, clawed up 0.3 percent, buoyed by expectations the memory chip maker’s profit will jump in the second quarter, analysts said.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 1.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent lower.

Move on day -1.24 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -1.4 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1113.8750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)