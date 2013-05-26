FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen rangebound; consumer data may help retailers
May 26, 2013 / 11:47 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen rangebound; consumer data may help retailers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen opening flat
on Monday with investors likely reluctant to build positions due
to a long weekend in the United States, but retailers may find
support after South Korean consumer sentiment ticked up in May.
    The Seoul market marked a seven-week high last Wednesday,
although it lost 0.7 percent over the previous week.
    "Share market will probably start flat. Both upside momentum
and downside risk are limited," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market
analyst at Tongyang Securities.
    Battered refiners and chemical companies like GS Holdings
 and SK Chemicals may gain ground
tracking slight gains for Brent oil prices after big falls
earlier in the week. 
    South Korea's key consumer sentiment measure inched up in
May to match a near one-year high reached in March, adding to
hopes of a sustained recovery for Asia's fourth-largest
economy. 
    Wall Street shares ended well off their lows in light volume
ahead of the three-day Memorial Day holiday
weekend. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up
0.2 percent at 1,973.45 points on Friday.
    
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:31 GMT---------------    
           INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,649.60    -0.06%    -0.910    
USD/JPY                 101.16    -0.14%    -0.140    
10-YR US TSY YLD    2.011     --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,386.70     0.08%     1.150    
US CRUDE                $93.55    -0.64%    -0.600    
DOW JONES             15303.10     0.06%      8.60    
ASIA ADRS              139.79    -1.85%     -2.63    
------------------------------------------------------------->Wa
ll St posts 1st weekly loss since mid-April      
>Prices rise, 10-year yields fluctuate around 2 pct 
>U.S. dollar marks worst week vs yen in a year      
>Oil edges up on book squaring,but posts weekly drop 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    INSURERS
    Kyobo Life Insurance, South Korea's third-largest insurer,
said on Friday it had made a bid for a controlling stake in
ING's South Korean insurance unit, breathing new life
into a delayed deal previously valued at roughly $2
billion. 
    
    DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING 
    Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering has won a 378.2
billion won order to build four container vessels for an unnamed
Africa-based firm. 
    
    MANDO CORP 
    Mando China Holdings Ltd, controlled by a South Korean auto
parts maker, said on Friday it decided to postpone an initial
public offering in Hong Kong because of "adverse market
conditions" and "significant market volatility." 

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
