Seoul shares may trade steady; focus on automakers as yen rebounds
May 27, 2013 / 11:41 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares may trade steady; focus on automakers as yen rebounds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Seoul, May 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open steady and
trade in a tight range on Tuesday, with automakers likely to
benefit from the yen's rebound against the dollar.
    Activity is likely to remain subdued as a holiday in the 
U.S. overnight meant the market had few early catalysts,
analysts said.
    "Global markets were pretty quiet overnight. The market will
probably move within a narrow range of 1,970 and 2,000 points
throughout this week ahead of key events in Europe and data from
the U.S. next week," said Lim Soo-gyon, a market analyst at
Samsung Securities.
    The European Central Bank rate-setting meeting is scheduled
for June 6, while a raft of U.S. manufacturing and consumer
sentiment data are also due out in the first week of June.
    Auto and technology exporters benefit after the Japanese yen
rose on Monday, staying near a two-and-a-half week high against
the dollar. 
    The yen's relentless decline this year has raised concerns
about an erosion in South Korea's export competitiveness as both
Seoul and Tokyo are fierce competitors in the global market for
cars and consumer electronics.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.33
percent at 1,979.97 points on Monday. 

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT-------------------
                   INSTRUMENT        LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,649.60      -0.06%     -0.910
USD/JPY                     101.12       0.19%      0.190
10-YR US TSY YLD        2.011        --        0.000
SPOT GOLD                $1,393.45      -0.06%     -0.830
US CRUDE                    $93.96      -0.20%     -0.190
DOW JONES                 15303.10       0.06%       8.60
ASIA ADRS                  139.79      -1.85%      -2.63
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Prices rise, 10-year yields fluctuate around 2 pct 
>Yen firms,euro edges up versus dollar in thin trade 
>Brent dips on weak economic data, ample supplies   
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    SK HYNIX 
    Fitch Ratings has revised Korea-based SK Hynix Inc's outlook
to positive from stable. 
    
    REFINERS
    Refiners like S-Oil may slip after Brent oil
crude futures eased slightly on Monday. 

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
