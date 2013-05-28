FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares may open up; autos seen weighing on yen moves
May 28, 2013 / 11:47 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares may open up; autos seen weighing on yen moves

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Seoul, May 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open up on
Wednesday after Wall Street rallied overnight, but auto stocks
could peg back the index as the yen's continued weakness is seen
putting Korean exporters at a disadvantage against their
Japanese rivals. 
    "The main board is likely to start up as overseas markets
rallied on the previous day. However, autos could weigh due to
the weak yen and cap gains later in the session," said Shawn Oh,
an analyst at Daishin Securities
    U.S. stocks rose, with the Dow closing at yet another record
high after central banks reassured investors that they will keep
policies designed to foster global growth. 
    The dollar rose to a high of 102.50 yen overnight,
rebounding from a two-week low of 100.68 set on Friday. It last
traded at 102.40 yen.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.32
percent at 1,986.22 points on Tuesday.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:28 GMT----------------
                INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,660.06    0.63%     10.460    
USD/JPY                  102.26    -0.1%     -0.100    
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.167     --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD             $1,380.19    0.00%     -0.060    
US CRUDE                 $95.05    0.04%      0.040    
DOW JONES              15409.39    0.69%     106.29    
ASIA ADRS               140.59    0.57%       0.80    
------------------------------------------------------------->Do
w end at record as central banks reassure Wall St 
>Yields jump to highest levels in a year            
>Dollar rises as data prompts Fed unwinding stimulus 
>Oil rises more than $1 on equities                 
    
    ---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
    
    **LG DISPLAY **
    Shares in flat screen maker LG Display Co Ltd may move on
Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to weigh in on a
dispute between states and electronics manufacturers over
whether restitution claims based on alleged price-fixing in the
market for liquid crystal display panels should be heard in
state or federal court.
    LG Display is one of many manufacturers sued in the case.
 
    
    **STX PAN OCEAN **
    Shares in STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd may move after a local
newspaper reported state-controlled Korea Development Bank's
(KDB) private equity arm is close to acquiring the financially
troubled bulk shipper. 
    The Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday KDB is likely
to infuse 2 trillion won ($1.77 billion) to  acquire STX Pan
Ocean and pay off the shipper's debt, and is currently in talks
with regulators for approval. 
    A STX spokesman declined comment. Officials at KDB could not
be reached immediately. 
($1 = 1126.8500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Daum Kim)

