Seoul shares seen down after gains, Wall St drop
May 29, 2013 / 11:47 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen down after gains, Wall St drop

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may take a breather
on Thursday after hitting a 2-month high in the previous
session, and following overnight falls on Wall Street triggered
by fears the Federal Reserve could soon ease off on its huge
stimulus programme.
    Market currently lacked positive factors to extend gains and
lift it further from the 2-month closing high, said Cho
Seong-joon, a market analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
    "We will probably see some corrections, profit-taking. There
is not much to be cheerful about in the market today," Cho said.
    Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) shares may see
further falls related to the shutdown of its nuclear reactors
over safety concerns. KEPCO shares hit a 5-1/2-month closing low
in the previous session as worries over energy supply mounted.
    Natural gas providers and battery makers such as Korea Gas
Corp (KOGAS) and Samsung SDI may react
amid expectations demand for alternative sources of energy and
energy storage may increase.
    Asia's demand for natural gas to generate electricity is set
to rise this summer as leading buyer South Korea joins Japan in
snapping up cargoes of the fuel to plug a power shortfall after
more nuclear reactors were shut. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up
0.75 percent at 2,001.20 points on Wednesday, the highest close
since end-March.     
    
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT-----------------
                  INSTRUMENT      LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG
S&P 500                1,648.36        -0.7%      -11.700
USD/JPY                  101.13          -0%        0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.119          --         0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,391.26       -0.09%       -1.190
US CRUDE                 $92.80         -0.35%      
-0.330
DOW JONES              15302.80       -0.69%      -106.59
ASIA ADRS               138.50         -1.49%       
-2.09
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St fall as bond yields hit high dividend stock 
>Prices gain, take yields off 13-month highs        
>U.S. dollar weakens but upward trend appears intact 
>Oil slides with Wall St and on energy demand worry 
    
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    HANKOOK TIRE 
    The South Korea tyre maker said on Wednesday that its
Hungarian unit plans to invest 313.3 million euros ($406.26
million) to expand its manufacturing capacity by 44 percent by
April, 2015. The move aims at securing a stable supply to meet
demand in Europe and increasing delivery to premium carmakers in
the region, Hankook Tire said in a regulatory filing.
($1 = 0.7712 euros)
    
    SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS 
    A trade panel that specialises in patent cases will
reconsider a split decision made by one of its judges in a
long-running patent battle between Samsung Electronics and Apple
Inc. 

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo
Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
