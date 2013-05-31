Seoul shares rise as Fed stimulus worries ease; autos firm

* Foreign investor, pension fund buying fuel upside momentum

* Defensives lag, exporters firm

* KEPCO continues to drag amid worries about energy supply

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged higher on Friday as investors bought back technology and auto stocks, encouraged by a stronger yen and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may continue with its stimulus after soft economic data.

Foreign investors bought a net 169 billion won worth of stocks, while pension funds purchased a net 60.5 billion won, for an eighth straight session of net buying, helping support the market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.05 percent at 2,001.05 points.

“The market is slowly gathering steam and the upside momentum will likely persist till around 2,030 points.” said Y.S.Rhoo, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

The 12-month forward price earnings multiple on South Korean shares was 9.5, compared with Taiwan’s 14.5 and Japan’s 14.1, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

But the market was likely to see a slowdown in capital inflow beyond that level, analysts said.

“In eyes of foreign investors, South Korea does have strong enough merits that will compel them to invest highly-valued dollar assets in our markets, given our aging population and slowing economic growth,” Rhoo said.

Gains on Friday were offset by falls in banks and defensive stocks. Hana Financial Group fell 1.8 percent and Woori Finance Holdings lost 2 percent. Lotte Chilsung, a beverage maker, slid 2.6 percent and KT&G, a tobacco-to-ginseng company, lost 0.9 percent.

Exporters gained as the Japanese yen clung near three-week highs against the dollar on Friday, reflecting expectations the yen will not likely weaken significantly further from the current level. The stronger yen helps South Korean exports compete with Japanese rivals.

Hyundai Motor advanced 1.4 percent and SK Hynix rose 1.1 percent.

Samsung Techwin shares climbed 1.2 percent after the company said on Friday it had won an order worth 605.1 billion won ($536.7 million) from General Electric Co .

Battery maker Samsung SDI ended up 4 percent after hitting a fresh 4-month high amid expectations demand for its energy storage system would rise on looming electricity shortages.

South Korea earlier this week suspended two of its nuclear reactors and extended the shutdown of a third to replace cables that were supplied using fake certificates.

Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp, the third-busiest share on the main KOSPI, finished down 2.6 percent.

Household appliances maker Shinil Industrial Co Ltd spiked 11.4 percent as demand for its fans and de-humidifiers are seen strong as summer approaches. Shinil shares were up for a sixth straight session after gaining 15 percent in previous sessions.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks ended up 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent lower.

Move on day +0.05 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr +0.2 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)