Seoul shares seen falling below 2,000-mark after Wall St drop
#Financials
June 2, 2013 / 11:41 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen falling below 2,000-mark after Wall St drop

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may start lower on
Monday after a slide on Wall Street - falling from the 2,000
mark and further away from a 2-month high hit last week.
    "The share market will probably take a breather today," said
Kim Hyoung-ryoul, a market analyst at Kyobo Securities, noting
the focus will be on foreign investor moves. 
    "As Vanguard-related share sale nears and end this month, we
expect stronger foreign money inflow late this month," Kim
added.
    U.S. fund manager Vanguard is in process of selling out
South Korean shares as part of new benchmark allocations. 
    Retailers such as Lotte Shopping could be lifted
after data showed South Korea's May inflation was at near
14-year low, as stable prices tend to buoy consumer
sentiment. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.05
percent at 2,001.05 points on Friday.
    
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:35 GMT-------------    
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,630.74   -1.43%   -23.670    
USD/JPY                  100.58    0.23%     0.230    
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.132     --       0.000    
SPOT GOLD             $1,389.16    0.24%     3.270    
US CRUDE                 $91.36   -0.66%    -0.610    
DOW JONES              15115.57   -1.36%   -208.96    
ASIA ADRS               135.83   -2.48%     -3.45    
-----------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St drops in late slide, but ends May with gain 
>U.S. bond market suffers worst month since Dec 2010 
>Dollar firms, bolstered by strong U.S. economic
data 
>Oil prices drop sharply, equities and supply weigh 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    CRUDE OIL REFINERS
    South Korea's crude oil imports in May fell 8.0 percent from
a year earlier to 75.8 million barrels, preliminary data from
the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on
Saturday. 
    
    MEMORY CHIP MAKERS
    Memory chip manufacturers such as SK Hynix may
be affected by the U.S. semiconductor index sliding 1.2 percent
on Friday.

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)

