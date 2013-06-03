FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen up on Fed stimulus hopes, firmer yen
#Financials
June 3, 2013 / 11:36 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen up on Fed stimulus hopes, firmer yen

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open
higher on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected U.S. factory activity
data supported views the Federal Reserve will keep economic
stimulus in place, while the yen's rising strength will likely
support exporters.
    "A weak set of data from the U.S. eases earlier worries
about premature reduction of Fed support," said Choi Un-sun, a
market analyst at LIG Investment & Securities, adding that the
Seoul share market will open in positive territory.
    The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in May, driving
activity to the lowest level in nearly four years, in the latest
sign the economy is entering a soft patch.     
    Choi said exporters in the technology, auto and chemical
sectors in particular will benefit from the Japanese yen's
rising strength against the U.S. dollar.
    The dollar fell as low as 98.86 yen, its lowest since
May 9. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down
0.57 percent at 1,989.57 points on Monday.         
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:38 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT        LAST     PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                  1,640.42       0.59%       9.680
USD/JPY                     99.49      -0.02%      -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD       2.128        --         0.000
SPOT GOLD               $1,412.31       0.09%       1.210
US CRUDE                   $93.27      -0.19%      -0.180
DOW JONES                15254.03       0.92%      138.46
ASIA ADRS                 135.56      -0.20%       -0.27
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St ends up on Fed stimulus views; Merck gains 
>Prices choppy as U.S. factory sector weakens       
>Dollar skids as data heightens U.S. recovery fears 
>Oil price rise weak US data sink dollar,NSea outage 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS 
    Samsung Electronics said on Monday it will use Intel Corp
 processors to power a new version of one of its
top-tier Android tablets. 
    
    AUTOMAKERS
    May U.S. auto sales beat expectations by achieving an 8
percent gain over a year ago, industry consultant Autodata Corp
said on Monday. 
    
    REFINERS
    Refiners like S-Oil may gain after crude oil
futures rose on Monday. Stronger oil prices tend
to strengthen the price of crude oil products. 
    

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)

