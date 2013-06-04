Seoul shares end flat, growth concerns weigh; banks, defensives lag

* Market hamstrung by global growth concerns

* Autos, shipyards shine; defensive sector, banks lag

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares erased earlier gains and ended flat on Tuesday, as weak manufacturing data from the United States and China stoked concerns about the corporate earnings outlook.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index, which rose as much as 0.5 percent during the session, ended down 0.06 points at 1,989.51 points. Banks and defensive stocks weighed on the index.

“The view that economic momentum in China is fizzling sparked concerns about South Korean listed firms’ earnings outlook and chilled sentiment,” said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

U.S. manufacturing contracted in May, driving activity to the lowest level in nearly four years, raising concerns about the health of the world’s largest economy.

The report followed similarly sluggish manufacturing data from China and Europe, adding to a cautious mood ahead of Friday’s monthly U.S. nonfarm payrolls.

Falls in defensive sectors such as telecommunications and pharmaceuticals curbed the market’s momentum.

KT Corp, South Korea’s No.2 wireless carrier, declined 1 percent and LG Uplus lost 2.2 percent. Shares in Ilyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd fell 2.7 percent and Yuhan shed 4.3 percent.

Shares in Hana Financial Group fell 1.4 percent and KB Financial Group shed 0.9 percent.

On the plus side, a firmer yen drove South Korean auto stocks higher since gains in the Japanese currency make that country’s exports less competitive in global markets.

Kia Motors advanced 2 percent while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis climbed 0.7 percent.

Shipyards also gained on the back of the stronger yen with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rising 4.8 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries advancing 4 percent.

“The yen’s rise has turned investors away from Japanese rivals to South Korean shipbuilders. The view is that South Korean ship prices would be more competitive,” said Simon Jeon, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Retailers bounced after their recent losing streak. Shinsegae, an operator of upscale department store chains, and Lotte Shopping climbed 2.1 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1.4 percent lower.

Move on day 0 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.38 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)