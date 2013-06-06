FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen flat after hitting near 4-week low
June 6, 2013 / 11:46 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen flat after hitting near 4-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to hold
their ground on Friday having hit a near four-week low in the
previous session, after Wall Street recovered from falls
triggered by fears of a weaker-than-expected jobs report due
later in the day. 
    "Even if the index retreats, it will be limited. Recent
declines were driven by profit-taking as the index neared the
key 2,000-point level, while continued net foreign buying during
the past two sessions suggests a changing market direction,"
said Kim Ji-hyung, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. 
    Market volatility has increased since Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments two weeks ago that the U.S.
central bank may decide to reduce stimulus measures in the next
few policy meetings if data show the economy is improving.
 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1.5 percent at 1,959.19 points, marking its lowest close
Since May 13. The market was closed on Thursday for a national
holiday. 

----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42 GMT ------------------
                 INSTRUMENT      LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500               1,622.56        0.85%      13.660
USD/JPY                  97.41        0.48%       0.470
10-YR US TSY YLD    2.079         --         0.000
SPOT GOLD            $1,412.81       -0.02%      -0.340
US CRUDE                $94.69       -0.07%      -0.070
DOW JONES             15040.62        0.53%       80.03
ASIA ADRS              134.23        0.49%        0.66
--------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St end up in volatile trade ahead of jobs data 
>Prices rise slightly with focus on U.S. payrolls   
>Dollar tumbles as investors sell bullish bets      
>Oil up on Buzzard shutdown, Brent to US oil dips   

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **STX GROUP SHARES**
    Shares in shipbuilding-to-shipping STX Group units such as
STX Corp and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd
 may fall further after tumbling on Wednesday as
media reported shipping unit STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd 
could soon enter court receivership. 
    Trading in STX Pan Ocean was suspended after the market
close on Wednesday, with the shipper required to confirm or deny
whether it is entering court receivership by 6 p.m. (0900 GMT)
on Friday.  

    **GS E&C, SAMSUNG C&T** 
    South Korean builders GS Engineering and Construction Corp
 and Samsung C&T Corp led or participated
in two separate consortia that won two of four design and build
contracts awarded by Qatar Rail phase one of the Doha metro,
Qatar Rail said on Wednesday. 
    Qatar Rail said all four contracts are worth approximately
$8.2 billion, but did not provide values for each individual
contract. 
    

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
