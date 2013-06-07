Seoul shares retreat; Samsung Electronics drops more than 3 pct

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slipped on Friday, weighed down by a drop in heavyweight Samsung Electronics and falling further from a near four-week low in the previous session.

Shares in Samsung Electronics tumbled more than 3 percent after a local brokerage report highlighted the thinning margins of the tech giant’s handset business.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 1,949.03 points at 0009 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)