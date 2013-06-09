FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares may bounce after sharp fall, eyes on Samsung Elec
June 9, 2013 / 11:51 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares may bounce after sharp fall, eyes on Samsung Elec

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open
higher on Monday after tumbling in the previous session, with
Samsung Electronics likely to make a rebound after
shares in the company slid to attractive valuations.
    Rallies on Wall Street and decent U.S. job data will help,
said Chang Hee-jong, a market analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.
    He added that unexpected weakness in China's May trade and
domestic activity data on Monday may cap gains, but not
significantly.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.8 percent to 1,923.85 points on Friday, the biggest daily
slide since July 23, 2012, and the lowest closing since April
23, 2013.
    "The market is ripe for a rebound, Samsung Electronics
shares in particular," said Chang.
    Samsung Electronics shares' 12-month forward price earnings
multiple and price to book ratio was 6.2 and 1.4 respectively,
compared with its rival Apple Inc's 10.5 and 2.7,
ThomsonReuters' StarMine data showed.
    On Friday, the Dow shot up more than 200 points, scoring its
best day since Jan. 2, and the S&P 500 ended a two-week losing
streak after U.S. job data eased investors' worries that the
Federal Reserve may be reducing its stimulus program in the near
future. 
    Shares that are more sensitive to China, such as steelmakers
and shipyards, may be hurt after weekend data showed unexpected
weakness in China's May trade and domestic
activity. 
           
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:29 GMT-----------------   
            INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,643.38     1.28%     20.820    
USD/JPY                  98.08     0.56%      0.550    
10-YR US TSY YLD    2.179      --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,381.99    -0.05%     -0.750    
US CRUDE                $96.14     0.11%      0.110    
DOW JONES             15248.12     1.38%     207.50    
ASIA ADRS              135.85     1.21%       1.62    
------------------------------------------------------------->Wa
ll St rallies after US jobs data,ends up for week 
>U.S. bonds drop on renewed bets of less Fed buying 
>Dollar rebounds as US jobs data shows resilience   
>Oil gains $1 as U.S. equities rally on jobs data   
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    Korea Electric Power Corp 
    South Korea will restart a nuclear reactor shut for nearly
eight months after microscopic cracks were found during
maintenance, the nuclear regulator and operator said on Sunday,
easing fears of power shortages in the hot Korean
summer. 
    
    INTER-KOREA COOPERATIVE ISSUES
    Shares in companies that have operations in the
presently-closed Kaesong industrial zone in North Korea may be
lifted after North and South Korea met for working-level
discussions at a border village on Sunday. 

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

