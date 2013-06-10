Seoul shares end up 0.5 pct lifted by techs, but Samsung slips

* Samsung Elec extends falls; SK Hynix, LG Display gain

* Foreign investors sell for a second session

* Construction firms up on Thai water project

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged up on Monday after tumbling in the previous session, with technology heavyweights such as LG Display and SK Hynix making firm gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 0.46 percent at 1,932.70 points, partially recovering from a 1.8 percent slide on Friday, the biggest one-day fall since July 23, 2012.

“The market’s upside momentum is weak, but at least it does not look like it will deteriorate further,” said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities, adding that weakness in the shares of Samsung Electronics, which accounts for about 20 percent of market cap, dragged.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 316.4 billion won worth of stocks, offloading shares for a second straight session, and institutions picked up 115.2 billion won worth of stocks.

Samsung Electronics shares extended falls and edged down 0.14 percent, hitting its lowest close in more than four months after seeing the biggest daily fall in 9 months on Friday.

“The view that sales of Samsung’s Galaxy S4 may miss market forecasts seems to have hammered shares,” said Park Young-ju, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

“It does not mean that S4 is not selling well. They are, actually much stronger than S3, but expectations had been rather hyped up,” Park said, adding that the current share price offered a “good chance to buy.”

Shares in firms that supply parts to Samsung Electronics bounced firmly.

Shares in Interflex and Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd, which both supply parts for Galaxy S4 smartphones, rose 3.7 percent and 2.1 percent each.

The market’s key technology heavyweights also fared well, with SK Hynix, which drew the biggest share volume on the main KOSPI, rising 5 percent. LG Display, with the fourth-busiest share on the main board, climbed 3.3 percent.

South Korean builders including Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd gained after a consortium led by Korea Water Resources Corp was picked as a preferred bidder for a Thai water project worth 6.2 trillion won ($5.55 billion).

Hyundai Engineering & Construction rose 0.7 percent, Daelim Industrial Co Ltd climbed 1.5 percent, and Samwhan Corp shares jumped 15 percent,

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd, which was the second-most busily traded share on the KOSPI, slumped 2.3 percent after South Korea said it plans to sell a government-controlled stake in the shipbuilder.

Korea Electric Power Corp advanced 3.7 percent on news South Korea will restart a nuclear reactor shut for nearly eight months, easing fears of power shortages in the hot Korean summer.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 2.1 percent.

Move on day +0.46 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -3.2 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)