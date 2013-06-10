Seoul shares may open flat, weaker yen seen weighing on exporters

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to open steady on Tuesday after Wall Street ended little changed overnight, but the Japanese yen's sharp drop against the dollar could hamper auto and technology exporters. "The share market probably will not move much at the opening...sectors that are sensitive to the yen may see some volatility though," said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at Dongbu Securities. U.S. stocks ended little changed in weak volume on Monday, pausing after the previous session's strong gains and getting only a brief boost when the United States' credit outlook was revised to stable from negative. Automakers such as Hyundai Motor could be hit after the dollar rose sharply versus the yen on Monday, potentially making South Korean exports less competitive versus its Japanese rivals. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.5 percent at 1,932.70 points on Monday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,642.81 -0.03% -0.570 USD/JPY 98.82 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.213 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,385.01 -0.10% -1.390 US CRUDE $95.88 0.11% 0.110 DOW JONES 15238.59 -0.06% -9.53 ASIA ADRS 136.60 0.55% 0.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends flat as US get stable credit outlook >US bonds slip as S&P drops U.S. rating warning >Dollar rallies vs yen on data, S&P US credit news >Oil ends day lower,weak China demand hits sentiment STOCKS TO WATCH AUTOMAKERS General Motors is considering moving a large share of the production of the Mokka model for its European arm Opel from South Korea to Spain, German paper Handelsblatt reported. KT CORP Rwanda on Monday signed a deal with South Korean telecoms provider KT Corp to roll out high-speed 4G Internet to most of its citizens within three years. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)