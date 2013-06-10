FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares may open flat, weaker yen seen weighing on exporters
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2013 / 11:42 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares may open flat, weaker yen seen weighing on exporters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to open
steady on Tuesday after Wall Street ended little changed
overnight, but the Japanese yen's sharp drop against the dollar
could hamper auto and technology exporters.
    "The share market probably will not move much at the
opening...sectors that are sensitive to the yen may see some
volatility though," said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at
Dongbu Securities.
    U.S. stocks ended little changed in weak volume on Monday,
pausing after the previous session's strong gains and getting
only a brief boost when the United States' credit outlook was
revised to stable from negative. 
    Automakers such as Hyundai Motor could be hit
after the dollar rose sharply versus the yen on Monday,
potentially making South Korean exports less competitive versus
its Japanese rivals.     
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.5
percent at 1,932.70 points on Monday.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42 GMT------------------
                   INSTRUMENT         LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                    1,642.81     -0.03%     -0.570
USD/JPY                       98.82      0.06%      0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD         2.213       --        0.000
SPOT GOLD                 $1,385.01     -0.10%     -1.390
US CRUDE                     $95.88      0.11%      0.110
DOW JONES                  15238.59     -0.06%      -9.53
ASIA ADRS                   136.60      0.55%       0.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St ends flat as US get stable credit outlook  
>US bonds slip as S&P drops U.S. rating warning     
>Dollar rallies vs yen on data, S&P US credit news  
>Oil ends day lower,weak China demand hits sentiment 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    AUTOMAKERS
    General Motors is considering moving a large share of
the production of the Mokka model for its European arm Opel from
South Korea to Spain, German paper Handelsblatt reported.
 
    
    KT CORP 
    Rwanda on Monday signed a deal with South Korean telecoms
provider KT Corp to roll out high-speed 4G Internet to most of
its citizens within three years. 
        

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.