#Financials
June 11, 2013 / 11:42 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen down after BOJ hits equity market sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open
lower on Wednesday as global equity market sentiment
deteriorated after Japan's central bank did not announce any new
measures to calm market volatility.
    The local stock market may also be disappointed by news that
global index provider MSCI has decided to keep South Korea on
review for reclassification to developed market status from
their current emerging market position. 
    Data showing that South Korea's seasonally adjusted
unemployment rate rose in May for the first time since February 
may also hurt sentiment.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished down
0.62 percent at 1,920.68 points on Tuesday.
    
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:31 GMT--------------
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,626.13    -1.02%   -16.680    
USD/JPY                  95.99    -0.02%    -0.020    
10-YR US TSY YLD    2.190     --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,378.21    -0.06%    -0.780    
US CRUDE                $94.91    -0.49%    -0.470    
DOW JONES             15122.02    -0.76%   -116.57    
ASIA ADRS              135.09    -1.10%     -1.51    
------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St slides as BOJ move rattles trading         
>U.S. bond yields at 14-month highs draw buyers     
>Yen jump sharply after BOJ refrain from new measure 
>Oil pares losses, fears of c. bank tightening      

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    INTER-KOREA CO-OPERATIVE ISSUE
    Shares that are more sensitive to news about North Korea,
such as Romanson may react to the scrapping of
planned high-level talks between South and North Korea after a
near six-year hiatus. 
    
    SHIPPERS
    South Korean container shippers Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd
 and Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd are
joining international peers in giving up on their Iranian
business ahead of new U.S. sanctions in July. 

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Daum Kim; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

