Seoul shares seen down after BOJ hits equity market sentiment

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday as global equity market sentiment deteriorated after Japan's central bank did not announce any new measures to calm market volatility. The local stock market may also be disappointed by news that global index provider MSCI has decided to keep South Korea on review for reclassification to developed market status from their current emerging market position. Data showing that South Korea's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose in May for the first time since February may also hurt sentiment. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished down 0.62 percent at 1,920.68 points on Tuesday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:31 GMT-------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,626.13 -1.02% -16.680 USD/JPY 95.99 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.190 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,378.21 -0.06% -0.780 US CRUDE $94.91 -0.49% -0.470 DOW JONES 15122.02 -0.76% -116.57 ASIA ADRS 135.09 -1.10% -1.51 ------------------------------------------------------------ >Wall St slides as BOJ move rattles trading >U.S. bond yields at 14-month highs draw buyers >Yen jump sharply after BOJ refrain from new measure >Oil pares losses, fears of c. bank tightening STOCKS TO WATCH INTER-KOREA CO-OPERATIVE ISSUE Shares that are more sensitive to news about North Korea, such as Romanson may react to the scrapping of planned high-level talks between South and North Korea after a near six-year hiatus. SHIPPERS South Korean container shippers Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd and Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd are joining international peers in giving up on their Iranian business ahead of new U.S. sanctions in July. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Daum Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)