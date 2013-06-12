Seoul shares seen down on Wall St losses; BOK outcome eyed

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open lower on Thursday after an overnight drop on Wall Street, while some volatility is expected ahead of the expiry of options and futures on the day.

Trading may also remain subdued ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Korea’s rate-setting meeting this morning.

“The Bank of Korea is widely expected to hold the rate steady, and there is unlikely to be any major share market impact,” said Kim Young-il, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.

A Reuters poll predicted that the BOK will hold interest rates steady on Thursday and at least for the rest of the year after a surprise cut in May.

The expiry of options and futures on the day may lead to choppy trade, but substantial falls below the significant 1,900-point mark aren’t likely, Kim said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 0.56 percent at 1,909.91 points on Wednesday, managing to stay above the 1,900-point level for the past two months.

Crude oil refiners like SK Innovation could bounce after their recent losses and as crude oil prices ended modestly higher overnight.

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow sliding more than 100 points on another volatile day as traders extended a selloff driven by concern about central banks winding down their stimulus measures.

------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT ----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,612.52 -0.84% -13.610 USD/JPY 95.84 -0.17% -0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.228 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,388.80 0.07% 1.010 US CRUDE $95.67 -0.22% -0.210 DOW JONES 14995.23 -0.84% -126.79 ASIA ADRS 134.18 -0.67% -0.91 ---------------------------------------------------------------> Wall St falls on lingering worries over stimulus >Long-dated bond prices slip amid debt supply >Dollar down broadly as uncertain Fed outlook weighs >Oil ends modestly up, but demand outlook caps

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

T-Mobile USA is to offer Samsung Galaxy S4 at the upfront down payment price of $99.99, plus 24 monthly payments of $20.

SHIPPING FIRMS

Shipping companies like Hanjin Shipping may rise after Baltic dry index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, rose 2.7 percent overnight.

MEMORY CHIP MAKERS

Memory chip manufacturers like SK Hynix could be weighed after U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index declined 1.1 percent overnight.