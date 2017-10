SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened 0.3 percent lower on Thursday after an overnight drop on Wall Street and amid caution ahead of the Bank of Korea’s interest rate decision and the expiry of options and futures later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.4 at 1,902.27 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)