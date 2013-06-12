FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Seoul shares seen down on Wall St losses; BOK outcome eyed
June 12, 2013 / 11:52 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Seoul shares seen down on Wall St losses; BOK outcome eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Repeats to align table, no change to text)
    SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open
lower on Thursday after an overnight drop on Wall Street, while
some volatility is expected ahead of the expiry of options and
futures on the day. 
    Trading may also remain subdued ahead of the outcome of the
Bank of Korea's rate-setting meeting this morning.
    "The Bank of Korea is widely expected to hold the rate
steady, and there is unlikely to be any major share market
impact," said Kim Young-il, a market analyst at Daishin
Securities.
    A Reuters poll predicted that the BOK will hold interest
rates steady on Thursday and at least for the rest of the year
after a surprise cut in May. 
    The expiry of options and futures on the day may lead to
choppy trade, but substantial falls below the significant
1,900-point mark aren't likely, Kim said.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down
0.56 percent at 1,909.91 points on Wednesday, managing to stay
above the 1,900-point level for the past two months.
    Crude oil refiners like SK Innovation could
bounce after their recent losses and as crude oil prices ended
modestly higher overnight.
    U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow sliding more
than 100 points on another volatile day as traders extended a
selloff driven by concern about central banks winding down their
stimulus measures.
    

------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT ----------------
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST     PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                1,612.52      -0.84%     -13.610
USD/JPY                   95.84      -0.17%      -0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.228        --         0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,388.80       0.07%       1.010
US CRUDE                 $95.67      -0.22%      -0.210
DOW JONES              14995.23      -0.84%     -126.79
ASIA ADRS               134.18      -0.67%       -0.91
--------------------------------------------------------------->
Wall St falls on lingering worries over stimulus   
>Long-dated bond prices slip amid debt supply       
>Dollar down broadly as uncertain Fed outlook weighs 
>Oil ends modestly up, but demand outlook caps      

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS 
    T-Mobile USA is to offer Samsung Galaxy S4 at the upfront
down payment price of $99.99, plus 24 monthly payments of
$20. 
    
    SHIPPING FIRMS
    Shipping companies like Hanjin Shipping may rise
after Baltic dry index, which tracks the cost of
shipping key commodities, rose 2.7 percent overnight. 
    
    MEMORY CHIP MAKERS
    Memory chip manufacturers like SK Hynix could be
weighed after U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index 
declined 1.1 percent overnight.
            

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
