Seoul shares end at 7-month low on foreign selling

* KOSPI at lowest close since Nov. 19, 2012

* Samsung Elec shares extend falls for a sixth session

* Insurers buck downward trend

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell 1.4 percent to its weakest close in 7 months on Thursday, as foreign investors continued to sell holdings in Asian equity markets amid concerns about global central banks winding down their stimulus measures.

Volatility intensified as the closing hour neared, with options and futures expiry falling on the day.

“Worries about global central banks’ liquidity reduction, which would dry liquidity in markets, have chilled sentiment,” said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

“Markets will continue seeing volatility and corrections till next week, before comments by Bernanke,” Bae added. The U.S. FOMC’s interest rate decision and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s press conference are scheduled on June 19.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 895 billion won worth of stocks, continuing to offload shares for a fifth straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down at 1,882.73 points, the lowest close since Nov. 19, 2012.

Samsung Electronics gave up earlier gains and fell 2 percent, declining for a sixth straight session and extending its losses since last week to near 12 percent.

In order for Samsung Electronics shares to see a sustained recovery the tech giant “needed more than just strong handset sales. It needs to make smart, aggressive investment decisions with its huge piles of cash,” said Claire Kim, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Unrelenting competition in the smartphone market, where rival Apple Inc is seen introducing cheaper models, has fanned worries that profit margins in Samsung’s mobile business could suffer.

“Samsung Electronics needs to make something that achieves what AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) has done - create new demands through differentiated products,” Kim added.

Going against the downturn were defensive stocks in the insurance sector. LIG Insurance Co Ltd gained 2.9 percent and Dongbu Insurance Co Ltd rose 1.7 percent.

“The latest recovery in bond yields after their sharp decline this year has kindled appetite for insurance firms,” said Cho Seong-kyung, an analyst at KTB Securities. Insurance companies have large amounts of interest bearing assets, treasury bonds in particular, Cho added.

Battered STX Group shares bounced amid hopes the group would be able to undergo a court-led debt workout programme and avoid a complete break-up.

Market talk that ailing Ssangyong Engineering & Construction would soon enter a court-led debt workout programme buoyed such hopes, analysts said.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd jumped 11.3 percent and STX Engine spiked 8.4 percent.

Banking stocks fell across the board as a rising number of shipyards and construction firms struggle with mounting debt problems, pointing to an increase in writedowns on banks’ balance sheets.

“Investors are aware that there are more cases like (Ssangyong E&C and STX) out there waiting to happen,” said Hwang Seok-kyu, an analyst at Kyobo Securities, adding they would force banks to make more writedowns.

Shinhan Financial Group fell 3.4 percent and Hana Financial Group declined 2.8 percent.

Move on day -1.42 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -5.7 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)