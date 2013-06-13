FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen recovering from 7-mth lows on Wall St rebound
June 13, 2013 / 11:46 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen recovering from 7-mth lows on Wall St rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open
higher on Friday after slumping to a 7-month closing low the
previous session, helped by a rebound on Wall Street overnight
and stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data.
    Investors will "more readily pick up bargain shares today,"
as sentiment has improved somewhat, said Lee Eun-taek, a market
analyst at Dongbu Securities.
    U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in May and
first-time applications for unemployment benefits fell last
week, signs of economic resilience in the face of
belt-tightening in Washington. 
    The upbeat data offset some of the persistent concerns of an
earlier-than-expected roll-back of U.S. stimulus measures that
has roiled global markets in recent weeks.
    "Foreign investor behaviour will be key to the share
market's sustained recovery," Lee said, adding that investors
are anxiously waiting comments by U.S. Fed chairman Ben Bernanke
after the policy-setting meeting next week.
    Foreign investors were sellers of a net 895 billion won
worth of stocks on Thursday, offloading shares for a fifth
straight session.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 1.4
percent at 1,882.73 points on Thursday, the lowest close in 7
months.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT        LAST     PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                  1,636.36       1.48%      23.840
USD/JPY                     95.47       0.12%       0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD       2.149        --         0.000
SPOT GOLD               $1,385.45       0.00%       0.010
US CRUDE                   $96.65      -0.04%      -0.040
DOW JONES                15176.08       1.21%      180.85
ASIA ADRS                 136.50       1.73%        2.32
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St rallies on economic data, technical factors 
>U.S. bonds rally after supply; Fed policy eyed     
>Yen hits post-Apr high versus dollar on equity drop 
>Oil up on positive U.S. data; gasoline leads       
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    KEPCO 
    State-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) denied a local
media report that it is planning to bid for a stake in European
nuclear fuel producer Urenco .
    
    SHIPPING COMPANIES
    Shippers like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may rise
after the Baltic Dry Index, which measures the cost of
shipping key commodities, saw a solid gain of more than 3
percent.
    
    AUTOMAKERS
    Volkswagen 's Korea branch has debuted a new
Beetle that is 5 million won ($4,400)cheaper than the previous
model, a local media reported on Friday.  
($1 = 1134.4000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
