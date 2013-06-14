Seoul shares end up in cautious rebound; Samsung Elec gains

* Samsung Elec shares snap 6-session losing streak

* Market still cautious ahead of FOMC rate meeting next week

* Foreign investors continue selling for a 6th straight session

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged up 0.4 percent on Friday, recovering from a seven-month closing low the previous day on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve would taper its monetary stimulus.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up at 1,889.24 points. The market has dropped nearly 2 percent this week, in sympathy with a global rout in equities amid concerns the Fed may reduce its $85 billion a month stimulus drive later this year.

The upside momentum was capped as foreign investors continued to offload shares for a sixth straight session, selling a net 353.5 billion Korean won ($312 million) worth of stocks - the biggest weekly net sale since August 12, 2011.

“Investors are taking a wait-and-see stance now. The continuing weakness in Samsung Electronics shares is worrisome,” said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

Kim added that market was anxiously awaiting a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Open Markets Committee and comments by the Fed chairman Ben Bernanke next week.

“I do not think the Fed would pull out of its stimulus measures soon...given that the economy is still in a fragile state.”

The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee’s rate-setting meeting and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke’s press conference are scheduled on June 19. Some analysts expect the Fed chief - whose comments three weeks ago suggesting a potential wind-back of stimulus in coming months jolted markets - to assuage investor fears about its bond-buying programme.

Samsung Electronics shares rose 0.9 percent, snapping a 6-session losing streak, but was still down 11 percent since the falling streak began.

“I do not think the latest selloff in Samsung Electronics shares is due to its fundamentals...it is part of the larger withdrawal of money from South Korean and other emerging markets,” said Kwon Sung-ryoul, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.

“Since Samsung Electronics is literally the representative share in South Korean stock market, it has become the key target,” Kwon added.

Defensive stocks in the telecommunication sector lagged as investors booked profits on shares that had outperformed during the market’s recent downturn.

SK Telecom Co Ltd declined 2.8 percent and LG Uplus Corp fell 3.1 percent.

Shipping firms were lifted by a 3.1 percent gain in Baltic dry index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities.

Shares in Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd rose 0.8 percent and Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd advanced 1.2 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks edged up 0.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ finished down 0.9 percent.

Move on day +0.35 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -5.4 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1134.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)