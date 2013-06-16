FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares may open lower, focus on Fed outcome
#Financials
June 16, 2013 / 11:37 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares may open lower, focus on Fed outcome

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may edge lower on
Monday after Wall Street's drop on Friday and as investors stay
on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
rate-setting meeting which is expected to clarify its policy
outlook.
    "This (Fed meeting) is the key event this week and everyone
will be keen on what the Fed says," said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, a
market analyst at Kyobo Securities.
    "There is no doubt that the market is cheap at current
levels below 1,900 points...but appetite to buy is not very
strong for now," Kim added.
    Uncertainty on whether the Fed would trim back its massive
stimulus this year has roiled global markets in the past week,
with investors unwilling to bet on riskier assets until clarity
emerges from the U.S. rate-setting meeting.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index edged up 0.4
percent at 1,889.24 points on Friday.
    Japanese yen's strength against the dollar could lift auto
exporters like Hyundai Motor, as a stronger yen
makes South Korean export goods more competitive versus their
Japanese counterparts. 
    
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:35 GMT----------------   
             INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,626.73    -0.59%     -9.630    
USD/JPY                  94.36     0.31%      0.290    
10-YR US TSY YLD    2.130      --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,389.71    -0.04%     -0.490    
US CRUDE                $97.81    -0.04%     -0.040    
DOW JONES             15070.18    -0.70%    -105.90    
ASIA ADRS              133.39    -2.28%      -3.11    
------------------------------------------------------------->Wa
ll St slides in volatile week, eyes on the Fed   
>U.S. bond prices gain on bets Fed to keep rates low 
>Yen strength sustained, market uncertain on policy 
>Oil rises on Middle East unrest                    

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    CRUDE OIL REFINERS
    South Korea's imports of crude oil from Iran dropped 8.3
percent in May from a year ago, validating the waiver on
sanctions it won last week from the United States for reducing
purchases from the Middle Eastern country. 
    
    SHIPPING FIRMS
    Shipping companies like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd 
may rise after the Baltic dry index, which measures the
cost of shipping key commodities, rose 3.1 percent. 

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
