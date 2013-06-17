Seoul shares nearly flat as caution rules before Fed meeting

* Most tech heavyweights weak, but Samsung Elec claws higher

* Automakers buoyed by stronger Japanese yen

SEOUL, June 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares were nearly flat on Monday as investors cautiously awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting at which the central bank is expected to clarify its policy outlook.

Uncertainty over whether the Fed will trim back its massive stimulus this year has roiled global markets in the past week, with investors unwilling to bet on riskier assets until clarity emerges from the policy-setting meeting. South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI index dropped nearly 2 percent last week.

“Market players both domestic and overseas are taking a wait-and-see stance,” said Kim Young-il, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was little changed at 1,890.46 points as of 0210 GMT.

Foreign investors sold a net 18.3 billion Korean won ($16 million) worth of stocks on Monday, extending their selling into a seventh straight session.

“The market at its current level, however, has limited room for further downward moves. Valuations are cheap,” Kim added.

South Korean shares’ current price-to-book value ratio stands at 1.1, compared with Taiwan’s 1.7, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Falls in technology heavyweights weighed, with LG Display Co Ltd falling 2.4 percent and SK Hynix Inc shedding 3.7 percent.

But Samsung Electronics rose 0.7 percent, recovering for a second session after slumping to a six-month low last Thursday.

Automakers gained after the Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar. A stronger Japanese currency makes South Korean exported goods more competitive versus their Japanese counterparts.

Hyundai Motor Co climbed 1.8 percent and Kia Motors Corp advanced 0.7 percent.

Battered shipping shares gained after a 3 percent rise in the Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities.

Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd rose 5.5 percent and Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd jumped 12.4 percent.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 491 to 263.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent lower. ($1 = 1126.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)