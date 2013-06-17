S.Korea shares slip amid Fed stimulus worries; Samsung Elec dips

* Most tech heavyweights weak, but Samsung Elec claws higher

* Automakers buoyed by stronger Japanese yen

SEOUL, June 17 (Reuters) - South Koran shares edged lower on Monday as investors cautiously awaited the result of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting at which the central bank is expected to clarify its policy outlook.

Uncertainty over whether the Fed will trim back its massive stimulus this year has roiled global markets in the past week, with investors unwilling to bet on riskier assets until clarity emerges from the policy-setting meeting. South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI index dropped nearly 2 percent last week.

“Investors are going to move cautiously until the FOMC meeting later this week,” said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities, adding that volatility will likely rule the market this week amid continued foreign selling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.3 percent at 1,883.10 points.

Foreign investors sold a net 42.2 billion Korean won worth of stocks on Monday, extending their selling into a seventh straight session.

“The market at its current level, however, has limited room for further downward moves. Valuations are cheap,” said Kim Young-il, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.

South Korean shares’ current price-to-book-value ratio stands at 1.1, compared with Taiwan’s 1.7, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Falls in technology heavyweights weighed on prices, as Samsung Electronics gave up earlier gains and ended down 0.2 percent, quickly losing the recovery momentum seen on Friday following a 6-session losing streak.

LG Display Co Ltd fell 3.2 percent and SK Hynix Inc shed 3.3 percent.

Insurers outperformed as preference for defensive sector grew.

Samsung Fire Insurance & Marine Insurance Co Ltd rose 2.5 percent and Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Co Ltd advanced 1.3 percent.

Auto shares outperformed after the Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar. A stronger Japanese currency makes South Korea’s exports more competitive against Japanese rivals.

Kia Motors Corp advanced 0.2 percent and Hyundai Mobis, an auto parts maker, rose 1.5 percent.

Battered shipping shares gained after a 3 percent rise in the Baltic dry index of commodity shipping prices.

Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd rose 2.4 percent. Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd spiked 15 percent, lifted further by hopes tension on the Korean peninsula would ease in a near future after North Korea on Sunday offered high-level talks with the United States.

Hyundai Merchant Marine is the majority shareholder of unlisted Hyundai Asan Corp, operator of the currently suspended tours of Mount Kumgang in North Korea.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 596 to 221.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 0.24 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 2.2 percent lower.

Move on day -0.32 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -5.7 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)