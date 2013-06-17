FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares may edge up in cautious trade ahead of Fed
June 17, 2013 / 11:36 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares may edge up in cautious trade ahead of Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open higher on
Tuesday after firm gains on Wall Street, but rises will likely
be limited as investors continue to speculate over the Federal
Reserve's intentions for its stimulus programme ahead of a
meeting of policymakers this week.
    "The share market will probably make a rebound as global
equities markets fared better overnight," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a
market analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
    Other markets around the world markets rose and the dollar
strengthened against the yen on Monday due to expectations the
Federal Reserve this week will reinforce its commitment to
supporting the U.S. recovery. 
    Lee said battered growth-oriented stocks particularly in the
technology sector, such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, may bounce firmly after losses in the previous
session.
    Retailers like Lotte Shopping Co Ltd could react
after central bank data showed that South Korean producer prices
fell for a 10th straight month in May, indicating demand is
still weak in Asia's fourth-largest economy. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.3 percent at 1,883.10 points on Monday. 

--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:37 GMT ----------------
                 INSTRUMENT      LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG
S&P 500               1,639.04        0.76%       12.310
USD/JPY                  94.66        0.18%        0.170
10-YR US TSY YLD    2.178         --          0.000
SPOT GOLD            $1,384.70        0.03%        0.350
US CRUDE                $97.87        0.10%        0.100
DOW JONES             15179.85        0.73%       109.67
ASIA ADRS              135.77        1.79%         2.38
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St rise in volatile session before Fed
meeting 
>Bond prices fall on jitters over Fed bond buying   
>US dollar gains vs yen on stock bounce, Fed meeting 
>Brent crude oil dips before U.S. Fed meeting       
   

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
    Samsung Electronics plans to sell a variation of its
flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone that will transmit data at nearly
twice the normal speed, the head of its mobile business said on
Monday. 
    
    INTER-KOREA COOPERATIVE SHARES
    A senior North Korean official who has been the country's
negotiator at denuclearisation talks will visit Beijing this
week, China said on Monday, although analysts were sceptical
Pyongyang was about to make concessions on its nuclear
programme. 
            

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
