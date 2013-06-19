Seoul shares slip on foreign selling, techs as Fed awaited

* Drop in Samsung Electronics, tech stocks weighs

* Hyundai Motor gains for a second day on earnings hopes

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped on Wednesday as foreign investors were net sellers for a ninth straight session as the market awaited the results of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting for clarity on its stimulus programme.

No immediate change was likely in the Fed’s policy, but the spectre of an eventual liquidity contraction when stimulus reduction actually takes place was fuelling money outflow from South Korea, analysts said.

“There are mixed feelings in market today,” said Lawrence Kim, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. “Investors are half-expectant and half-anxious. After all, the Fed’s intentions will be made clear only when the results and comments actually come out.”

Falls in Chinese stocks, which tested six-month lows in afternoon trade, further dampened investor sentiment, analysts said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished down 0.65 percent at 1,888.31 points.

Foreign investors sold a net 150.4 billion won ($133 million) worth of stocks on Wednesday.

“Quantitative easing will wind down at some point, and liquidity will likewise recede out of emerging markets ... the market is in process of factoring that in,” said Y.S. Rhoo, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Technology stocks fell on profit-taking. Samsung Electronics shed 1.3 percent, giving up most of its gains made on Tuesday when it rose the most in 2-1/2 weeks. LG Electronics lost 1.5 percent and LG Display shed 1.2 percent.

Weakness in chemical companies also weighed, with SK Chemicals falling 1.4 percent and LG Chem shedding 2.1 percent.

But Hyundai Motor climbed 1.5 percent, extending gains after posting its biggest daily percentage gain in almost two months on Tuesday. Shares were boosted by expectations of solid sales growth in the second quarter, analysts said.

Shippers rose following a 4 percent rise in the Baltic dry index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities. Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd gained 2.1 percent and Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd jumped 5.4 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks ended down 0.7 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent lower.

Move on day -0.65 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -5.4 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1131.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)