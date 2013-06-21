Seoul shares slump to fresh 11-mth low on Fed exit jitters

* Foreign investors sell for an 11th session

* Shipping firms shine lifted by Baltic index gains

SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slumped to a fresh 11-month low on Friday as the Federal Reserve’s plan to start winding down its stimulus this year took a heavy toll on global risk assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index dropped 1.8 percent to 1,817.11 points, falling as low as 1,806 and taking it closer to oversold territory.

“Shares are dirt cheap, but investors are not moved,” said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

Analysts said bargain hunting near 1,800 points will provide the market with some support.

The KOSPI’s relative strength index is currently 37.7. A level of 30 or below indicates that the market is in oversold territory.

The S&P 500 suffered its biggest loss in 18 months and bond prices and commodities tumbled on Thursday as investors worried that the Fed’s plan to eventually stop pumping cheap money into the U.S. economy next year could undermine a sluggish global recovery.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the central bank could start to trim its massive stimulus sometime this year if the economy improved as expected.

“Without the liquidity pumping and getting the market going, investors are looking elsewhere for reasons to buy. They have not found compelling ones yet and are taking a wait-and-see stance,” Kim added.

Foreign investors looked poised to sell shares for an 11th consecutive session, the longest selling streak in nearly three months, having sold a net 217.3 billion won worth of stocks as of 0148 GMT.

But shipping firms bucked the trend on latest rally in the Baltic dry index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities. The index has risen more than 20 percent this month.

Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd spiked 8 percent higher and STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd, the shipping affiliate of debt-ridden STX Group, advanced 2.5 percent.

The materials sector lost ground as recent raft of disappointing economic data from China fuelled worries Asia’s biggest economy may be losing steam.

POSCO, the world’s No.4 steel producer, fell 3 percent and hit its lowest level in more than 4 years. Korea Zinc declined 6 percent.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 748 to 65.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ slid 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)