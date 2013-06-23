Seoul shares seen recovering, firmer Wall St may help

SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open higher on Monday after falling to an 11-month low last week as investors are likely to take some comfort from a semblance of stability on Wall Street, analysts said. "Given the market's current level after the sharp falls, shares look ready to rebound," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index dropped 1.5 percent to 1,822.83 points on Friday, hitting the lowest close in 11 months and bringing losses for the week to 3.5 percent. The Seoul market was caught up in a selloff in global risk assets last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve laid out plans to exit its massive stimulus which has been a vital sustenance for financial markets in recent years. "U.S. markets ended firm, so this will give our market the opportunity to firm its support at the current level," Lee said, adding that battered technology heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics may rise. U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending two days of heavy losses, though traders continued to fret over planned changes to the Fed's easy money policy. Crude oil refiners like SK Innovation may fall after data showed late on Friday South Korea's crude oil imports from Iran fell 8.1 percent in May from a year ago, while its total crude oil imports fell 6 percent year-on-year to 77.5 million barrels last month. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:30 GMT-------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,592.43 0.27% 4.240 USD/JPY 98.07 0.18% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.542 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,298.01 0.12% 1.520 US CRUDE $93.75 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 14799.40 0.28% 41.08 ASIA ADRS 131.38 1.44% 1.86 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll Street end slightly up but slumps for the week >More losses mark miserable week for US bond market >U.S. dollar on track for best week in nearly a year >Oil falls, notches biggest 2-day drop since Sept STOCKS TO WATCH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD A Tokyo court ruled on Friday that Samsung Electronics had infringed rival Apple Inc's patent for a so-called bounce-back feature on earlier models of its popular smartphones. SHIPPING COMPANIES Shipping firms like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may rise after the Baltic Dry Index rose 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)