Seoul shares seen down on China concerns, Wall St

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to open lower on Tuesday due to worries about tight liquidity and slowing growth in China, after falls on Wall Street overnight driven by expectations the Federal Reserve will scale back its bond buying programme. "Volatility will rule the market today. The market is more than ripe for a technical rebound, but this probably won't happen as sentiment has deteriorated badly," said Ko Seung-hee, a market analyst at SK Securities. The growing likelihood of earnings downgrades ahead of the upcoming second quarter earnings season also will keep investors at bay, Ko said. China's cash crunch eased on Monday after the central bank moved to prevent the money market from seizing up, even though bank stocks tanked as the authorities made clear that the days of unlimited cheap official funds were over. "If sentiment doesn't improve, we cannot rule out the market falling even below 1,700," Ko said. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.3 percent at 1,799.01 points on Monday, ending at its lowest level since late July, 2012. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:32 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,573.09 -1.21% -19.340 USD/JPY 97.70 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.544 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,281.81 0.04% 0.520 US CRUDE $95.01 -0.18% -0.170 DOW JONES 14659.56 -0.94% -139.84 ASIA ADRS 128.30 -2.35% -3.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends down but off lows as bond prices gain >Prices rebound, yields fall from near 2-year highs >Dollar gain Fed may end easing sooner than expected >Oil up, off 3-week low as floods threaten US import STOCKS TO WATCH RETAILERS South Korea's key measure of consumer sentiment rose in June to its best in more than a year as South Koreans' satisfaction with their living standards improved, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday - signalling domestic spending may be recovering. CELLTRION INC Celltrion said on Monday that Temasek, its key shareholder and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, has agreed to increase its stake in the biotech firm with an investment of a bout $130 million, as it awaits European approval of a key drug. REFINERS South Korea has pledged to the United States that it will cut imports of Iranian crude by 15 percent in the next six months to secure its next waiver of U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's nuclear programme, two sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)