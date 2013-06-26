Seoul shares edge down, foreign sales overwhelm China-inspired gains

* Foreign investors sell for 14th session

* Shares supported by rebound in tech heavyweights after falls

* Woori units rally after S.Korea announces privatisation plans

SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower in choppy trade on Wednesday, depressed by persistent selling by foreign investors and giving up modest gains at the opening as China’s moves to allay worries of a credit crunch spurred a rise in global equities.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 169.2 billion won ($145.84 million) worth of stocks, poised to offload shares for a 14th straight session, the longest selling streak in three months.

Foreign investors will continue their exit from emerging markets until they sees signs of a stronger pickup in China’s economy, said Samsung Securities analyst Park Jeong-woo.

“South Korean stocks are not so attractive anymore in the eyes of foreign investors,” despite cheap valuations, Park said.

“The second-quarter earnings outlook for listed firms is dismal and the won currency’s latest weakness provides little room for forex-related gains.”

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,777.37 points as of 0302 GMT.

It had managed a modest bounce of more than 1 percent at the open, after hitting an 11-month intraday low on Tuesday and shedding more than 10 percent since the start of the month.

China’s central bank moved on Tuesday to assure markets that it would provide cash to institutions that need it following days of turmoil that fuelled fears of a banking crisis.

“The Chinese central bank’s comments have provided some relief, although this will likely be short-lived,” Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

Woori Finance Holdings’ shares rose 2.8 percent after South Korea said on Wednesday it would put the financial firm’s 14 units up for sale in three stages by the end of 2014.

Shares in Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd, whose sale is set to begin next month, rose 2.4 percent, outperforming the larger brokerage index’s 0.7 percent gain.

Technology heavyweights, key components of the main KOSPI, bounced firmly after a recent run of declines.

LG Electronics shares rose 1.7 percent after five straight sessions of falls. LG Display advanced 2.3 percent.

But Samsung Electronics shares weighed on the market, falling 2.6 percent and down for a sixth straight session.

Defensive plays in telecommunications underperformed as investors locked in gains on a sector that had outperformed significantly against the benchmark this year.

Shares in SK Telecom Co Ltd fell 0.7 percent after a 33 percent gain on the year as of Tuesday’s close. LG Uplus Corp shares, which had risen 48 percent so far this year, traded flat.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent higher.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 479 to 320. ($1 = 1160.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edmund Klamann)