#Financials
June 26, 2013 / 11:51 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen higher after U.S. data take pressure off Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open
higher on Thursday after sharply lower revised first-quarter
U.S. economic growth figures eased concerns that the Federal
Reserve will soon start to scale back stimulus measures.
    "The Seoul share market will start off in positive
territory. The atmosphere is not bad after global equities
markets rose firmly overnight," said Lee Eun-taek, a market
analyst at Donbu Securities.
    "Weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP weakens the prospect of a
premature end to (stimulus measures) so this may help
sentiment," Lee added.
    The U.S. government slashed its estimate for first-quarter
economic growth on Wednesday, taking the pressure off the
Federal Reserve to rein in its massive bond-buying
programme. 
    Shares that have been underperforming in recent sessions,
such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd which had hit a
9-1/2-month closing low in the previous session, will likely see
gains, analysts said.
    Refiners and chemical companies may be buoyed after crude
oil edged higher in their U.S. trade overnight, pointing to
stronger pricing of crude oil and petrochemical
products. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed up 0.2
percent at 1,783.45 points on Wednesday.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:32 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT      LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                1,603.26        0.96%      15.230
USD/JPY                   97.83        0.11%       0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.541         --         0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,226.41        0.10%       1.170
US CRUDE                 $95.50        0.00%       0.000
DOW JONES              14910.14        1.02%      149.83
ASIA ADRS               131.03        0.52%        0.68
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St climb as GDP data ease fear of Fed pullback 
>Despite weak 5-year note sale, prices end higher   
>Euro fall to 3-wk low vs dollar on ECB rate outlook 
>Oil higher on easing Fed concerns, spread trading  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    CHA BIO&DIOSTECH CO LTD 
    Israel's Pluristem Therapeutics Inc said it entered
a partnership with Cha Bio&Diostech for the use of Pluristem's
cells to treat peripheral artery disease in South
Korea. 
    
    SHIPPING FIRMS
    Shipping companies like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd 
may be lifted after Baltic dry index, which measures the
cost of shipping key commodities, rose 3.2 percent overnight. 
   

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
