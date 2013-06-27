S.Korean shares extend gains on Samsung Elec, foreign buying

* Foreign investors buy following 14 straight sessions of selling

* Samsung Elec shares jump after hitting a 9-1/2-mth low

* Woori Finance units rally on privatisation expectations

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares extended gains and rose 2.6 percent on Thursday as foreign investors turned net buyers and as Samsung Electronics shares, the largest component on the main KOSPI, rallied after a prolonged correction.

“The market is seeing a technical rebound on bargain hunting, but (upward moves) probably are not being established as a trend ... the stance on emerging markets is still cautious,” said Lim Soo-gyoun, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

Foreign buying was modest at a net 12.8 billion Korean won ($11.09 million), but still poised to snap 14 straight sessions of selling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up at 1,830.21 points as of 0142 GMT.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd advanced 5.3 percent to 1.328 million won after hitting a 9-1/2-month closing low in the previous session.

“They had hit rock bottom at 1.3 million won. They definitely have been oversold,” said James Song, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

Song said concerns over Samsung’s flagship smartphone S4 have been “amply reflected” during the stock’s recent correction.

Samsung Electronics’ 12-month forward price earnings multiple stood at 5.6, compared with Apple Inc’s 9.5, Thomson Reuters’ StarMine data showed.

“Samsung will continue to report record profits this year. And so far the company has shown great agility in making differentiated products that stand out in saturated market,” Song said.

Other battered technology issues also rebounded, with LG Display Co Ltd rising 3.8 percent, and LG Electronics gaining 2.4 percent.

Financials rallied, with Woori Finance Holdings units seeing particularly strong gains after South Korea said on Wednesday that it would put the financial firm’s 14 units up for sale in three stages by the end of 2014.

Shares in Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd, whose sale is set to begin next month, jumped 6.1 percent, sharply outperforming brokerage index’s 2.9 percent rise.

Woori Finance Holdings shares climbed 3.4 percent.

Defensive sector plays underperformed as investors looked to more growth-oriented stocks that have become more attractive following their recent corrections.

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co Ltd edged up mere 0.2 percent, while Amorepacific Corp, a cosmetics firm, declined 0.7 percent.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 721 to 101.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 2.8 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 3.3 percent. ($1 = 1154.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)